Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3,380.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 634.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KeyCorp Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $11.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

