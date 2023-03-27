Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 2.7 %

VRSK stock opened at $186.69 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $222.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.32.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.82%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,057. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.09.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.