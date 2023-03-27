Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,340 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $374,114,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 399.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $173,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,649 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3,953.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,420 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its position in Micron Technology by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $111,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ MU opened at $61.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.26.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.