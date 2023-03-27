Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,431 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.1% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $275.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.92.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Price Performance

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.57 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

