Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s Largest Position

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,849 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.3% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after buying an additional 6,129,708 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 11,434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after buying an additional 5,413,630 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.0 %

MSFT stock opened at $280.57 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.92.

About Microsoft



Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

