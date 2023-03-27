Microvast (MVST) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) is one of 60 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Microvast to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast -77.36% -25.07% -16.21% Microvast Competitors -85.31% -121.72% -18.97%

Risk and Volatility

Microvast has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast’s rivals have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 0 1 0 2.00 Microvast Competitors 72 460 990 51 2.65

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Microvast and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Microvast currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 412.82%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 43.54%. Given Microvast’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Microvast is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.5% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of Microvast shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Microvast and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast $204.49 million -$158.20 million -2.21 Microvast Competitors $687.02 million $11.77 million 3.88

Microvast’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Microvast. Microvast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Microvast rivals beat Microvast on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

