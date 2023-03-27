Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,464,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 335.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $50.70 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

