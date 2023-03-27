MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $255.00.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

Shares of MTUAY opened at $122.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 1.41. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $127.36.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.