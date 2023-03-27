Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Newmont by 4,664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Newmont by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Newmont Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $48.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.04. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

