NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NextGen Healthcare Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $17.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $161.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4,166.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,527 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 10,233.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,867,000 after buying an additional 1,055,643 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after buying an additional 450,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 104.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 359,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

