NextNav Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share (NASDAQ:NN)

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for NextNav in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NextNav’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for NextNav’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

NextNav Stock Performance

NN stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. NextNav has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $182.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93.

Insider Activity at NextNav

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextNav

In other news, SVP David L. Knutson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 582,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,666.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 19,776 shares of company stock worth $56,806 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextNav by 430.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 425,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 345,100 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in NextNav by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NextNav during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in NextNav in the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Plustick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav in the third quarter worth $2,359,000. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

Featured Stories

