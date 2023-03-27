NextNav Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share (NASDAQ:NN)

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for NextNav in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NextNav’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for NextNav’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.
NextNav Stock Performance
NN stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. NextNav has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $182.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93.
Insider Activity at NextNav
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextNav
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextNav by 430.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 425,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 345,100 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in NextNav by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NextNav during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in NextNav in the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Plustick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav in the third quarter worth $2,359,000. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.
About NextNav
NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextNav (NN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.