NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NL Industries from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.
NL Industries Stock Performance
NL Industries stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $292.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.79. NL Industries has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $10.71.
About NL Industries
NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.
