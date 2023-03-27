NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NL Industries from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

NL Industries Stock Performance

NL Industries stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $292.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.79. NL Industries has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $10.71.

Institutional Trading of NL Industries

About NL Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after acquiring an additional 25,656 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 366,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NL Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NL Industries by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

