Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $17.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.74. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $23.57.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $766.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

