Northern Trust Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Northern Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.32.

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $83.43 on Monday. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.56.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Northern Trust’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 89,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after buying an additional 18,042 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.