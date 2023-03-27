Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) versus Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Financial Analysis

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) and Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Northrop Grumman pays an annual dividend of $6.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Garmin pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Northrop Grumman pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Garmin pays out 57.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northrop Grumman has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years and Garmin has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Northrop Grumman and Garmin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrop Grumman 1 6 7 0 2.43 Garmin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus price target of $508.13, indicating a potential upside of 11.61%. Given Northrop Grumman’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northrop Grumman is more favorable than Garmin.

84.3% of Northrop Grumman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Garmin shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Northrop Grumman shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Garmin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Northrop Grumman and Garmin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrop Grumman 13.38% 28.29% 9.33% Garmin 20.03% 16.41% 12.86%

Risk and Volatility

Northrop Grumman has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garmin has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northrop Grumman and Garmin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrop Grumman $36.60 billion 1.89 $4.90 billion $31.51 14.45 Garmin $4.86 billion 3.78 $973.59 million $5.04 19.03

Northrop Grumman has higher revenue and earnings than Garmin. Northrop Grumman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Garmin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Northrop Grumman beats Garmin on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Navy, other U.S. government agencies, and international customers. The Defense Systems segment includes integrated battle management systems, weapons systems and aircraft, and mission systems sustainment and modernization. The Mission Systems segment offers advanced mission solutions and multifunction systems, primarily for the U.S. defense and intelligence community, and international customers. The Space Systems segment delivers end-to-end mission solutions through the design, development, integration, production and operation of space, missile defense, launch and strategic missile systems for national security, civil government, commercial, and international customers. The company was founded by John K. Northrop, Thomas V. Jones, and Kent Kresa in 1939 and is headquartered in Falls Church, VA.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing. The Outdoor segment offers products designed for use in outdoor activities such as Outdoor Handhelds, Adventure Watches, Golf Devices, Dog Tracking & Training Device, Garmin Connect & Garmin Connect Mobile, and Connect IQ. The Fitness segment refers to the products designed for use in fitness and activity tracking such as Running & Multi-Sport Watches, Cycling Computers, Power Meters, Safety & Awareness, and Activity Tracking Devices. The Auto OEM and Consumer Auto segments offer products designed for use in the auto market such as Personal Navigation Devices, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, and Cameras. The Aviation segment provides solutions to aircraft manufacturers, existing aircraft owners and operators, as well as governm

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.