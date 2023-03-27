Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stake Cut by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,649 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOVT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1,507.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 123,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,791,000 after acquiring an additional 115,893 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 31.1% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 130.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,791,000 after acquiring an additional 204,681 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the third quarter worth $668,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Novanta Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $150.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 72.82 and a beta of 1.31. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $173.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $30,278.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,813 shares in the company, valued at $18,757,906.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $30,278.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,813 shares in the company, valued at $18,757,906.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $1,025,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,821.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,263 shares of company stock worth $3,597,807. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Novanta
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
