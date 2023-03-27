Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stake Cut by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,649 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOVT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1,507.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 123,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,791,000 after acquiring an additional 115,893 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 31.1% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 130.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,791,000 after acquiring an additional 204,681 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the third quarter worth $668,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $150.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 72.82 and a beta of 1.31. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $173.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $218.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.57 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $30,278.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,813 shares in the company, valued at $18,757,906.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $30,278.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,813 shares in the company, valued at $18,757,906.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $1,025,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,821.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,263 shares of company stock worth $3,597,807. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

