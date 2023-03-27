Oppenheimer Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA)

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Sera Prognostics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for Sera Prognostics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.55) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sera Prognostics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

Sera Prognostics Stock Performance

Shares of Sera Prognostics stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. Sera Prognostics has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,389,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 176,750 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 379,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 141,138 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 18.8% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 346,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 54,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. 31.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.