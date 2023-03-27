Pacifica Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 172,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,051,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $1,130,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,100,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $351.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $335.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.49. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.