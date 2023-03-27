Pacifica Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 2.3% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 26,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.28.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $27.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.87. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $217.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

