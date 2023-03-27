Pacifica Partners Inc. Makes New $62,000 Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 41,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $291.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.54. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,738 shares of company stock valued at $26,606,004. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

