Pacifica Partners Inc. Purchases 1,158 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,859 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 2.1% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 20,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $56.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average is $64.88. The company has a market cap of $103.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $82.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.721 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.