Pacifica Partners Inc. Purchases 1,158 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,859 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 2.1% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 20,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.
TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.721 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.
