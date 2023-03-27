PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of PacWest Bancorp worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $9.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

PACW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.89.

Insider Activity

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP William J. Black purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $267,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP William J. Black purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $267,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul W. Taylor bought 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $439,758.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 116,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,577,270.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 55,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,046. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

See Also

