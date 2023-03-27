PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Insider Angela Seymour-Jackson Buys 2,235 Shares

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) insider Angela Seymour-Jackson bought 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 447 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of £9,990.45 ($12,268.76).

PageGroup Price Performance

LON PAGE opened at GBX 443 ($5.44) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 457.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 444.77. The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,006.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. PageGroup plc has a 1 year low of GBX 356.80 ($4.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 519.50 ($6.38).

Get PageGroup alerts:

PageGroup Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.76 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. PageGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,636.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About PageGroup

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.37) target price on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PageGroup from GBX 400 ($4.91) to GBX 410 ($5.03) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.49) price objective on shares of PageGroup in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

(Get Rating)

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.