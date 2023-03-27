Parex Resources Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Parex Resources in a report released on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong anticipates that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Parex Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Parex Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PXT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays set a C$29.00 price target on Parex Resources and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$28.00 price target on Parex Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

TSE:PXT opened at C$24.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.26. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of C$17.81 and a 52 week high of C$30.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. This is a boost from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.55, for a total value of C$354,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,380,779.10. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

