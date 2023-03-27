Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

PDCO opened at $26.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Rating)

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

Featured Stories

