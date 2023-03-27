PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Stock Position Lifted by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKI. Citigroup raised PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,512.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $127.58 on Monday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.46 and a 1-year high of $181.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.83.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 6.11%.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

