Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 128 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $124.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

