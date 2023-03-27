Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 682 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,095 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,253,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,957 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $103.53 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $421.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

