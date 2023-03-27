Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Receives GBX 365 Average PT from Analysts

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 365 ($4.48).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PETS shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.54) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.79) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Pets at Home Group Price Performance

LON PETS opened at GBX 360.20 ($4.42) on Friday. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of GBX 254.80 ($3.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 398.40 ($4.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,637.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 363.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 315.08.

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.