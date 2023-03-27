PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) General Counsel Sells $15,363.48 in Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBYGet Rating) General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 7,458 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $15,363.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 214,045 shares in the company, valued at $440,932.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PLBY stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. PLBY Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $15.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 104.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. PLBY Group’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLBY shares. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on PLBY Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

