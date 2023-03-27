Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 25,605 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 337.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,605 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,054,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNM. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 74.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $38.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.43. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on UNM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,473.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.