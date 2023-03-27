Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,568,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,147,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $9,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $581.68.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $456.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $108.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

