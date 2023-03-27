Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,065 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,199,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $115,192,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,022,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,812,000 after purchasing an additional 445,562 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,968,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,737,000 after purchasing an additional 464,408 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,145,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 140.0% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,988,000 after purchasing an additional 638,424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAE opened at $22.56 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07.

