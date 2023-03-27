Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,464,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,937,000.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $133.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.45. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $171.45.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

