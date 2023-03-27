Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,189 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,437,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $233.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $265.79.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

