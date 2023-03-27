Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 18,751 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,215,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $52.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.76. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $62.55.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.