Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 620 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,072,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,606,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $143.14 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $131.72 and a 1 year high of $169.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.68.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

