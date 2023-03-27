Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,159,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price target (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.75.

NYSE:DG opened at $205.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.93. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

