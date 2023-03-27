Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,261,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,907,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $312.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $350.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

