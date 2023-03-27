Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $1,152,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 23.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 330,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 62,432 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 196.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 237,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:GNT opened at $5.02 on Monday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $5.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.