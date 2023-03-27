Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,139,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Insider Activity

PayPal Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.