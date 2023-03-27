Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,812 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,113,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.07.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $120.71 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.49. The company has a market cap of $187.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

