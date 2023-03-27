Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,045 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,228,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.17.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $58.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 8,705,002 shares of company stock valued at $519,305,954 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

