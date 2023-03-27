Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 177.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,524 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,405,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $33.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.34.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

