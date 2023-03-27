Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,969,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616,324 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,276,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $53.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $68.12.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

