Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.08 Billion Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,081,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 141,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 26,248 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 43,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,468,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $70.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.88. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $79.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average of $73.42.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.