Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.13 Billion Stock Holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,470 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $1,133,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $582,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 40.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

HNDL opened at $19.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.55. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $24.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%.

(Get Rating)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.