Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.15 Billion Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,148,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 42,245 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM opened at $64.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.18. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

