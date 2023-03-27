Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.19 Billion Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,192,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $4,708,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $223.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.74. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.