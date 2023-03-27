Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.22 Billion Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,065 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,223,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,038.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 158,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 144,735 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

HALO stock opened at $34.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $59.46.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,773,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,773,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,586 shares of company stock worth $4,550,046. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

